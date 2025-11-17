‘We are changing the mindset’ - Mauricio Pochettino seeks momentum, manages Gio Reyna’s workload and prepares for Marcelo Bielsa: Five keys to the USMNT’s clash with Uruguay

TAMPA, Fla. - Vibes are high around the U.S. Men's National Team - and rightly so. Saturday’s win over Paraguay capped a run of three wins in four, the kind of stretch that finally makes Pochettino’s months of “trust the plan” messaging feel real. For the first time in a while, the U.S. look like a team with purpose. Things are, at long last, falling into place.

But Pochettino didn’t craft this plan to peak in a November friendly. He built it for the World Cup. These results are encouraging, sure, but they only represent a small step toward where the U.S. need to be. Even as this group carries real momentum into a showdown with Uruguay, Pochettino is clear: the blueprint stays the course — praise, criticism, and everything in between.

"Now, we are adapting," Pochettino said Monday. "We need to improve a lot. It's not that we are now so good and we are now so happy. No, I think that we have settled. We are changing the mindset, and I think that is working and, for sure, we're going to have time to arrive at the World Cup in the best condition."

Pochettino, funnily enough, continued the wave metaphor on his own.

"You keep going with the project, because it's not easy to change in the middle of it," he said. "You don't change the captain in the middle of the storm. No, you give confidence."

With that confidence, the U.S. are now preparing to face Uruguay, one of the toughest opponents on their schedule. Yes, this fall has been a gauntlet of World Cup-bound teams: South Korea, Japan, Ecuador, Australia, and most recently, Paraguay. Uruguay, though, are a different beast.

"Games are games, and we saw their game in Mexico," Pochettino said. "It was a tight game again between two very good teams. For us, it's another challenge, completely different from Paraguay. It's a good challenge.... All of these teams were playing qualification now, and it's a moment for them to try different things or give an opportunity for different players. We are not playing official games. In the last year, everyone says we've been playing friendly games, but they're not for us."

