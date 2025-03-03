Wayne Rooney is right: Ruben Amorim and Man Utd should ditch Premier League title talk and start all over again with long-term vision focused on youth

The Red Devils' target of reclaiming their crown by 2028 is far too optimistic, but there is a path the club can take towards eventually achieving it

The personality clash that took place after Manchester United's FA Cup fifth-round tie with Fulham was arguably more exciting than the game that had just taken place: Wayne Rooney versus Ruben Amorim. The club's all-time top scorer and perhaps greatest player in the modern era pitted against its current coach, squabbling over whether or not the words 'Manchester United' and 'Premier League title' should be mentioned in the same breath.

Amorim had decided to declare that winning the Premier League was the club's aim moments after his side had been dumped out of the cup, leaving United with two objectives for the rest of the season: improving on their current standing of 14th in the table and the rather fanciful aim of winning the Europa League. Rooney, analysing the game on the BBC, was surprised to hear Amorim talk about the title, a trophy they last won when the striker was still playing for United in 2013, after such a low moment. And he was not shy about speaking his mind.

"He says winning the Premier League, how can they compete? To get further up the table, I think that's the next step for them," Rooney said. "Managers aren't getting that time over the last 10-15 years. I think it's a little naïve to say they're looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they're a long way off that."

Rooney's words were immediately put to Amorim in the post-match press conference, and it would have been easy for the Portuguese to bat the question away and kill the story. But as we have seen on many occasions in the coach's short but highly eventful time in charge of United, that is not the Amorim way. He sought to defend his words and his own record as a coach, which is a lot better than Rooney's managerial career even withstanding his miserable tenure with the Red Devils, while also taking aim at Rooney's current role of analyst after being sacked by Plymouth Argyle.

"Being naïve is to think we are going to do it this season or be the best contender next season. I was a pundit when I finished my career. I know it’s really easy," Amorim responded. "Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it is not with me. But our goal, as a club, the board, is to win the Premier League like we did in the past with all the great glories and legends of this club. We will want to do better and we are in a difficult moment. And I’m not naïve, that’s why I’m here, at 40 years old, coaching Manchester United."

Shots fired in both directions. But the inconvenient truth for Amorim and United fans is that Rooney is right...