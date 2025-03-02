Man Utd player ratings vs Fulham: More misery at Old Trafford! Bruno Fernandes and Matthijs de Ligt heroics go to waste as Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirzkee penalty misses end FA Cup dreams

The Red Devils only have the Europa League to fight for now after yet another disappointing display on Sunday

Manchester United's season went from bad to worse as they were sent crashing out of the FA Cup after losing a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford. Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee botched their spot-kicks as the visitors ran out 4-3 winners in the shootout, despite United winning the coin toss and kicking first in front of the Stretford End.

A brilliant Bruno Fernandes strike cancelled out Calvin Bassey's first-half header, but the teams couldn't be separated after extra-time. And despite winning their previous shootouts against Arsenal this season and in the semi-finals against both Brighton in 2023 and Coventry City in 2024, United could not keep their nerve from 12 yards.

The first half was even but uninspiring, and Fulham grabbed the lead right before the break when Bassey headed home from a corner, deepening United's woes from set-pieces. It was the 13th goal the Red Devils have conceded this season from corners, more than any other Premier League team.

Article continues below

Amorim threw on Alejandro Garnacho early in the second half and the Argentine gave the team some much needed spark, but it was Fernandes who made the difference, slotting into the bottom corner after Diogo Dalot, released by Garnacho, had rolled the ball across the box. Fulham continued to cause problems, though, and it took two fine saves from Andre Onana to prevent substitute Emile Smith Rowe from scoring.

Chido Obi's arrival from the bench brought a sense of chaos and he looked gloriously raw, terribly mis-controlling a Fernandes pass but still fashioning three chances, as he twice missed the target from close range before being denied by Bernd Leno. Onana made another good save in the extra-period to keep out Ryan Sessegnon, but couldn't reach any of the penalties while Leno saved twice.

It meant United lost their first FA Cup tie outside of the 2023 final since they were knocked out in the fourth round in 2022 on spot-kicks by Middlesbrough. And their only hope of getting back into Europe is to win the Europa League, which feels completely beyond them.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...