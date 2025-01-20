‘Wouldn’t come down to my level!’ - Wayne Rooney sees coaching role ruled out as ex-Man Utd star earns no 'shortage of offers' prediction despite Plymouth flop
Dwight Yorke has ruled out Wayne Rooney joining his Trinidad coaching team, saying the Manchester United legend “wouldn’t come down to my level”.
- Yorke fills coaching post in the Caribbean
- Rooney out of work after leaving Pilgrims
- Backed to make a return to punditry duty