Ryan Tolmich

WATCH: USMNT's Johnny Cardoso scores stunner to help lead Atletico Madrid to Champions League win

U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Johnny Cardoso made sure his first Atletico Madrid goal was an important one as he helped lead his side to a Champions League win on Tuesday. Cardoso's go-ahead goal gave his side the lead, helping them to a win in the second leg of Atleti's clash with Club Brugge.

    What happened

    After a back-and-forth first leg in Belgium that ended 3-3, the two sides faced off in Madrid on Tuesday with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line. Atleti struck first on a goal from Alexander Sorloth in the 23rd minute, but Brugge fired right back 13 minutes later via Joel Ordonez.

    Cardoso, then, broke the deadlock three minutes after halftime, firing a stunning half-volley from just outside the box to give his side the advantage. The goal was Cardoso's first since joining Atletico Madrid this summer.

    Sorloth then scored again in the 72nd minute before adding another in the 87th minute to seal Atleti's place in the knockout round via a 4-1 win and a 7-4 triumph on aggregate.

  Watch the clip

    A big moment for Cardoso

    It hasn't been an easy road for Cardoso, which could make Tuesday's goal a big break for the 24-year-old midfielder.

    Cardoso has battled injury issues throughout this debut season in Madrid, limiting him to just nine La Liga appearances so far.  He has, however, been something of a regular in the Champions League, with Tuesday's match being his fifth in Europe this season.

    While scoring for Atleti is no doubt the biggest deal, Cardoso's goal will also help his USMNT case. The midfielder has been unable to really seize a USMNT role and currently finds himself battling for a World Cup spot. Goals on the biggest stage will surely help, particularly with March camp looming.

    What comes next?

    With the win and the spot in the Round of 16 now booked, Atletico Madrid will look ahead to a weekend visit against Real Oviedo. After that, they'll travel to face Barcelona in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash on March 3.