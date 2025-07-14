Step into the ring as we break down our top four streaming services for live boxing matches, replays and analysis

FITE TV is a dedicated combat sports streaming service from America - but it's content is also available worldwide.

Sky has a number of sports packages available, as well as contract-free options via NOW TV.

Several package deals available, as well as a rolling contract option via discovery+

Boxing fans! There's a lot to look forward to in 2025.

The year is off to a tremendous start, and the recently concluded clash between Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni might just be one of the bouts of the year. The second-generation clash of Eubank Jr-Benn was a thriller that had everyone on the edge of their seats. The two fighters not only fought for the honours on the ring, but also something deeper as the father walked their sons onto the ring. Chris Eubank claimed a dramatic points victory over Conor Benn after twelve entertaining rounds.

The action will get much more real and brutal as the year goes on. There are blockbuster clashes pencilled for the rest of the year, and you have no breathing room.

With so many upcoming events in the calendar, the cost of keeping up with live boxing racks up fast. Particularly with so many fights pay-per-view (PPV) on top of a subscription.

That's why we've found the best value streaming services and networks to watch boxing in the United Kingdom. Whether it's welterweight clashes, fired-up press conferences, or the rise of new contenders, our top four have you covered.

When is the next big boxing clash?

The much-anticipated clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is just around the corner. The undefeated Ukrainian hero Usyk is on the hunt for his 24th straight win. He has the WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles on the line. Revenge will be on the mind of the homeboy Daniel Dubois, who was beaten by Usyk the last time they met. The game was full of controversies, especially the low-blow punch from Dubois, which made headlines.

A bitter ninth-round knockout ended his aspirations. With the 90,000-strong Wembley crowd cheering the Brit, he will look to set the record straight and inflict a first defeat on Usyk, who is one of the greatest boxers ever. The clash will take place on Saturday, July 19.

Halfway across the world in Las Vegas, the Philippine legend Manny Pacquiao will take on the WBC welterweight champion, American Mario Barrios. After four years away from the ring, the PacMan is hungry for another world title.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois on UK TV

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois will be shown live on DAZN in the UK on a pay-per-view basis.

The upcoming clash at Wembley Stadium will be available in over 200 countries on the streaming website on an additional top-up basis. The one-time pass will also give a seven-day free trial to the entire app's watchlist.

Upcoming Major TV boxing schedule

Major Title Fights

Date Fight Venue Network 19-07-2025 Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois (12 rounds) Wembley Stadium, London DAZN PPV 20-07-2025 Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios (12 rounds) MGM Grand, Las Vegas Prime Video PPV 16-08-2025 Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte (12 rounds) Riyadh DAZN 13-09-2025 Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford (12 rounds) MGM Grand, Las Vegas Netflix 22-11-2025 David Beavidez vs Anthony Yarde (12 rounds) Riyadh DAZN

For the complete fight schedule, click here.