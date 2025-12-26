Getty Images Sport
Diogo Jota's sons to join matchday mascots when former clubs Liverpool and Wolves meet at Anfield
- Getty Images Sport
Jota's boys Dinis and Duarte will take to Anfield pitch on Saturday
In a new story from The Times, Dinis and Duarte - the young sons of Jota and his wife Rute Cardoso - will take to the Anfield pitch in what is expected to be an emotional occasion on Merseyside this weekend.
The two boys were alongside their younger sister and their parents when Liverpool celebrated winning their 20th league title following the game against Crystal Palace at the end of the 2024-25 season.
The family previously attended Liverpool’s opening game of the 2025-26 campaign against Bournemouth at Anfield on 15 August, as well as Wolves’ first match of the season against Manchester City at Molineux the following day.
Both clubs held beautiful tributes for Jota and his brother Andre, with Liverpool supporters in both the Kop and the Sir Kenny Dalglish stands forming mosaics which read 'DJ20' and 'AS30' before the game against Bournemouth.
Wolves fans also honoured Jota by unfurling a huge banner of him in the build up to their meeting with Pep Guardiola’s City, while the forward’s favourite song - Fields of Gold by Sting - was played at Molineux.
Liverpool retire Jota's No. 20 shirt following striker's passing
Jota was travelling back to Liverpool to begin pre-season training ahead of the 2025-26 campaign when he tragically passed away alongside his brother, Andre - a professional footballer for Portuguese side Penafiel - on 3 July.
The tragedy - which came just 11 days after Jota married his long-term partner, Rute, in a ceremony in Porto - left the footballing world devastated.
Following the accident, Liverpool took the decision to retire Jota’s No. 20 shirt, which he had worn since completing his move from Wolves in September 2020.
Jota helped Wolves secure promotion before joining Liverpool
After joining Wolves on an initial season-long loan from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in July 2017, Jota moved to Molineux on a permanent basis in January 2018, helping the Old Gold secure promotion from the Championship in 2017-18.
He went on to score 44 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions for Wolves before joining Liverpool on a long-term contract.
Jota scored 65 times in 182 appearances for the Reds, winning both the FA Cup and League Cup in 2021-22, before helping the club win the league title last season.
He also earned 49 caps for Portugal, scoring 14 goals and winning the Nations League in 2018-19 and 2024-25.
- Getty Images Sport
Milner and Henderson pay recent tributes to Portugal international
James Milner paid an emotional tribute to Jota as he made his return to Anfield while wearing his former team-mate’s number 20 earlier this month.
Milner - who played alongside Jota for three seasons before the former departed for current club Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the 2022-23 campaign - received a warm ovation from the Liverpool crowd as he came off the bench in the league fixture between the two teams on 13 December.
On Instagram, the 39-year-old wrote: ”Disappointing result but happy to be back out on the pitch and a special moment to play at Anfield wearing the #20. A massive thank you for the incredible welcome from the Anfield crowd YNWA.”
Jordan Henderson, who played alongside both players at Liverpool, also honoured Jota after scoring in Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on the following day.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game at the Gtech Community Stadium, Henderson said: ”It was his [Jota's] birthday recently, we'll never forget him. We always remember him forever really. I can only imagine what the lads at Liverpool are going through. He was a good friend. I don't score many goals so I thought when I did I would dedicate it to him.”
The reverse fixture between Wolves and Liverpool will take place at Molineux on Wednesday 4 March.
Advertisement