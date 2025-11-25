'Vinicius needs to learn who's in charge!' - Rafael Nadal tells Real Madrid star to 'respect Xabi Alonso's authority' as tennis legend explains how to resolve tension with Brazil star

Amid the ongoing crisis, Spanish media reports suggest that Alonso has lost the backing of a significant portion of the Madrid dressing room. Journalists have highlighted Vinicius' angry reaction to being substituted during last month’s Clasico as a potential turning point, with some claiming the Brazilian now maintains only a “strictly professional” relationship with the Bundesliga-winning former Bayer Leverkusen manager.

Speaking to Movistar+ on Monday, one of tennis' all-time greats Nadal, who is an avid Real Madrid fan, addressed the recent rumours of a fallout between Vinicius and Alonso. He explained how the duo can overcome their alleged problems.

“I think it can be resolved through dialogue, with everyone on the same page," said Nadal. "I believe Vini needs to understand who is in charge and respect that authority, and also the club, given what it means to be a Real Madrid player. But I think he's doing his best, and those things that come out of him, which sometimes aren't well-received, can be corrected through dialogue and an awareness that things can be improved.

“The first person who needs to want to explore that path of improvement has to be him. When I hear him speak in interviews, saying that he wants to improve in every aspect, I think he needs to find strong allies, and I'm convinced that Real Madrid will have the right people, and he will be there to advise him.

“The basic principle is wanting to do it. And Real Madrid has in Vinicius an asset that they can't devalue and that they have to protect, regardless of any performances that might not be to everyone's liking. As a player, he's a club asset; it's a situation that Real Madrid, being the immense club it is, knows how to manage, and I think they've done it well.

"The proof is that Vinicius' performance is now better than it was before. Football has a problem that is also a great strength; ultimately, many stories are written every week, and that magnifies things, but footballers are people, and that's how things are resolved, as human beings, by talking, understanding each other, and trying to project an image – one that is truly genuine – of unity, respect, and everyone pulling in the same direction."

