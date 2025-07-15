Trouble between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid? Contract talks break down as Brazilian attacker demands higher salary than Kylian Mbappe but Spanish giants refuse to budge on latest offer
The relationship between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid is tense, as the Brazilian has demanded a higher salary than Kylian Mbappe in his new contract.
- Vinicius Jr demands higher wages than Mbappe
- Brazilian's current contract runs till 2027
- Real Madrid not keen to bow down to his demand