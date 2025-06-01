VIDEO: Roberto Carlos hilariously teaches Trent Alexander-Arnold essential Spanish words after Real Madrid transfer as England star meets Bernabeu icon at Spanish Grand Prix
Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos hilariously taught Trent Alexander-Arnold essential Spanish words when the pair met at the Spanish Grand Prix.
- Roberto Carlos teaches Alexander-Arnold Spanish
- Pair met at Spanish Grand Prix
- England international has joined Real Madrid