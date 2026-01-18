Stockport ran out 3-2 winners on Saturday afternoon in a game that may well be remembered best for Hinchcliffe's quite extraordinary own goal. The hosts had gone ahead through an own goal from Rotherham defender Sean Raggett but lost their lead just before half-time when Hinchliffe smashed the ball onto the backside of Joe Olowu and then saw it loop over him and into the back of the net. Cameron Dawson then scored the third own goal of the match to put Stockport 2-1 up before Sam Nombe and Benony Breik Andresson completed the scoring in a five-goal thriller.
VIDEO: Own goal of the year?! Remarkable scenes in League One as hilarious mix-up leads to calamity in Stockport's win over Rotherham
Stockport win but score unforgettable own goal
Watch the clip
'A crazy decision and a freak incident'
Stockport manager Dave Challinor admitted his side had been affected by the "freak" own goal after the match. He told reporters: "We started the game really well and got ourselves in front. But then, I probably want us to do a little bit more in the first 30 minutes, sense blood and try to get that second goal. Then we are then affected miles too much by a crazy decision and a freak incident that not many, or if any, people will have seen before. That happens. Let's not be happy with that. I'm more displeased with our reaction to that. We went into our shells a little bit."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Hinchliffe may well have been the most relieved man on the pitch as Stockport went on to claim all three points to stay in contention for promotion to the Championship. Challinor's side end the weekend in fourth place in the table, while Rotherham remain deep in trouble at the foot of the table.