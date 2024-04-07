Rangers' Rabbi Matondo scores stunning strike against CelticGetty Images
Richard Mills

VIDEO: Old Firm delivers again! Rangers star Rabbi Matondo sends Ibrox into raptures with unbelievable stoppage-time equaliser just minutes after Adam Idah thought he'd won all-time classic for Celtic

Rabbi MatondoRangersCelticRangers vs CelticPremiership

Rabbi Matondo's brilliant stoppage-time strike against Celtic settled an all-time classic Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

  • Rangers draw 3-3 at home to Celtic
  • Matondo cancels out late Idah strike
  • Scottish Premiership in Gers' hands

