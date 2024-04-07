VIDEO: Panenka in the Old Firm! Celtic star Matt O'Riley silences Ibrox with cheeky penalty past England hopeful Jack Butland to put Hoops in control against rivals Rangers as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate watches on CelticRangersJack ButlandMatthew O'RileyRangers vs CelticPremiership

Celtic star Matt O'Riley rubbed salt into a gaping Rangers wound courtesy of his Panenka penalty in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.