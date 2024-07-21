VIDEO: Lionel Messi's 45 titles celebrated in epic fashion by Inter Miami as Argentina superstar given fireworks display & moving tribute before watching his team earn crucial MLS win over Chicago Fire
Lionel Messi has taken his record-breaking collection of trophies to 45, with Inter Miami paying homage to that achievement in an epic celebration.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great claimed another Copa crown
- Most decorated player in history
- Hoping to land more silverware at club level