VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe performs Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration for Monaco's youth team as throwback clip marks 10 years since he signed first pro contract

Mbappe made his senior debut for Monaco at just 16 years old and soon established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. His breakthrough came during the 2016-17 season when he played a starring role in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning campaign and their impressive run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Since then, Mbappe has gone on to achieve extraordinary success with both club and country. The forward has won multiple domestic trophies and played a key role in France’s triumph at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, cementing his place among football’s elite.

While the viral clip shows a young player celebrating like his idol, it also captures the early stage of a journey that would eventually see Mbappe become one of the defining stars of modern football.