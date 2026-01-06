VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann hits cameraman with wayward shot when recreating iconic Ronaldinho crossbar challenge

That was the case for Lehmann when teaming up with Fanvue for a special shoot. She was charged with the task of mimicking the legendary video that World Cup winner Ronaldinho starred in back in his Barcelona heyday.

The former Brazil international was supposedly caught on camera smashing several efforts off the crossbar at Camp Nou, with the ball never being allowed to touch the ground. He formed part of a promotional campaign for boot suppliers Nike.

Lehmann has been presented with an opportunity to put her own stamp on that showboating showcase. The 26-year-old has partnered with creator platform Fanvue and seen her skills put to the test.