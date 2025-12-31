Lehmann-RonaldinhoGetty
Ben McAleer

VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann recreates iconic Ronaldinho advert as Como Women's star shows off impressive technique

Como Women's star Alisha Lehmann showed off her impressive skills by recreating an iconic Ronaldinho advert to celebrate her partnership with Fanvue. Lehmann moved to Como over the summer after just one year with Juventus, during which time she scored two goals in 16 appearances. The Swiss star had spent three years with Aston Villa before securing a switch to Italy.

  • Lehmann-ComoGetty

    Lehmann joined Como over the summer

    Lehmann has gone on to feature in six of Como's nine league matches to help them rise to sixth place in the Serie A Femminile, seven points behind league leaders Roma. Speaking about her decision to join the club in August, Lehmann said: "What immediately struck me about F.C. Como Women was the vision.

    "It’s not just a club that wants to win - it’s a project that aims to change the rules of the game, on and off the pitch. Here, football, identity, style, and ambition come together in a way I had never seen before. I felt like this was the right place to truly express who I am, both as an athlete and as a person.

    "I know it’s a young club, but with a very clear sense of purpose. It’s not afraid to do things differently - and to me, that’s a sign of strength. F.C. Como Women wants to become a benchmark in women’s football, not just in Italy but across Europe and the world.

    "It’s a project that blends sport, fashion, culture, and real values - and I believe that’s exactly what women’s football needs right now."

  • Watch the clip

    Lehmann has been catching the eye away from Como, too, having agreed a partnership with Fanvue. "A new era for athlete–creators begins. @alishalehmann7 joins Fanvue, unveiling the signing by recreating football’s most iconic ad," a post on the official Fanvue Instagram page read. "Alisha’s next chapter starts here. The game just changed."

    The announcement came with a video that showed Lehmann donning a Fanvue shirt and showing off her skills, hitting the crossbar from the edge of the box and controlling the ball again before repeating the feat.

  • The legendary Ronaldinho advert

    It's a repeat of the legendary Ronaldinho ad from his time at Barcelona. Sponsored by Nike, the Brazil hero donned a pair of Tiempo Legend before showboating, striking the crossbar from range and repeating the trick a number of times at Camp Nou.

  • What comes next for Como?

    Como are next in action in mid-January when they face Napoli, who sit two points and two places below Lehmann's side. The Italian outfit then face Inter to round off January.

Serie A Femminile
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile crest
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile
NAP
Como Women crest
Como Women
COM
0