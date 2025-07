Victor Osimhen’s blockbuster move to Galatasaray has hit a roadblock, with Napoli demanding financial guarantees despite agreeing a €75 million fee.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Galatasaray offered €75m for Osimhen

Napoli cautious over financial terms despite agreement

Turkish side eager to retain Nigerian after loan success Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱