Man Utd and Arsenal should be breaking the bank for Victor Osimhen and make the €75m striker's Premier League 'dream' come true

Bizarrely, the Nigeria international doesn't seem to be an option for England's big hitters - but signing him would be seismic for either club

Victor Osimhen's name has, for the most part, been conspicuously absent from transfer rumours involving Arsenal and Manchester United, as the two English giants focus their respective striker searches elsewhere. But is that a decision they will live to regret?

Granted, after last year's debacle, the latest transfer saga unfolding around Osimhen might well be off-putting for Europe's elite - but for two teams in dire need of more firepower, pursuing the Nigerian hitman feels like a no-brainer as they look to achieve their wildly contrasting objectives next season.

It may only be a matter of time before he is all over the back pages with his release clause expiring in a matter of days, but Arsenal and United should already be doing everything they can to land a player who guarantees goals.