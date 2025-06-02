'The numbers speak for themselves' - Vicente Sánchez on his future as Cruz Azul manager after CONCACAF Champions Cup triumph
The Uruguayan is not expected to remain as Cruz Azul’s head coach as the club reportedly has a deal in place with Nicolás Larcamón.
- Vicente Sánchez posted a record of 17 wins, eight draws, and 2 losses
- Led Cruz Azul to a Liga MX semifinal and a CONCACAF Champions Cup title
- Guided the team through a 19-match unbeaten run