Coming off its first Olympic gold medal in 12 years, the core of a reinvigorated USMNT looks primed for more success

It's been four whole days since the U.S. women's national team won Olympic Gold so, naturally, it's well past time to move on. Well, not really. There are still celebrations and parades to schedule. The party is just beginning.

But in full candor, the road to the next tournament has already begun. The World Cup will be back before you know it and, after seeing what Emma Hayes accomplished just in a few weeks time, it's hard not to wonder what she can pull off with a few years of preparation.

Hayes and the USWNT taught us this summer that change can happen quickly. Just a few short months ago, the U.S. was down on its luck and in need of soul-searching. Now, they're champions once again. Gold medals in hand, they're on top of the world.

But what will that world look like in three years? How will this USWNT group evolve on the road to the 2027 World Cup? GOAL takes a look.