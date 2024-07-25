'Affected me personally' - USWNT star Tierna Davidson opens up on impact of Korbin Albert's anti-LGBTQIA+ posts but admits Olympic team-mate 'has gone through a lot of learning' Korbin AlbertUSATierna DavidsonSummer OlympicsWomen's football

United States women's national team star Tierna Davidson has admitted that anti-LGBTQIA+ posts from team-mate Korbin Albert impacted her 'personally'.