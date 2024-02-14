Becky Sauerbrunn USWNT 2023Getty Images
Richard Mills

USWNT star Becky Sauerbrunn added to Gold Cup roster after Alana Cook ruled out with knee injury

Becky SauerbrunnUSAWorld Cup Qualification CONCACAFWomen's football

Becky Sauerbrunn has been named in the USWNT's squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup after Alana Cook missed out through injury.

  • Sauerbrunn picked for US' Gold Cup squad
  • Fellow defender Cook ruled out through injury
  • Inaugural competition begins next week

