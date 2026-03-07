USWNT player ratings vs Colombia: Alyssa Thompson's off-the-crossbar banger sends USWNT to their eighth SheBelieves Cup title

HARRISON, N.J. - Chelsea forward Alyssa Thompson delivered the moment that sealed another trophy for the U.S. women’s national team. In the 81st minute, the 20-year-old fired home the winner that secured the USWNT’s eighth SheBelieves Cup title - and celebrated in the most Gen Z way possible.

Thompson lit up Sports Illustrated Stadium with the late strike, then followed it with a celebration only the kids of TikTok could fully decode: the now-viral “Zombieland cele.”

With the win, the USWNT claimed the SheBelieves Cup title after winning all three games of the tournament.

Any time the U.S. Women’s National Team and Colombia meet, it guarantees physicality, flashes of dazzling footwork, and plenty of personality. USWNT head coach Emma Hayes rolled out a lineup nearly identical to the group that beat Canada 1-0, with Lily Yohannes replacing Claire Hutton and Avery Patterson coming in for Gisele Thompson.

Colombia created chaos early, fueled by relentless attacking pressure from Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos. The two teams have now met 14 times in the series’ history, with the USWNT dominating overall with a 12W-0L-2D record and outscoring Colombia 43-2.

The USWNT only needed a draw to secure the 2026 SheBelieves Cup title, and with just three shots attempted to Colombia’s eight by halftime, the game looked like it might head in that direction. Colombia battled the USWNT throughout the first 45 minutes, limiting their time on the ball and forcing the defensive line to stay more compact and conservative than it had been in the tournament’s opening two matches.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce was tested with just one shot on goal but was called upon repeatedly to command the box as Caicedo and Santos caused problems in the final third.

At halftime, Sam Coffey told the Turner broadcast it “wasn’t good enough.”

To start the second half, Hayes made only one change, bringing on Washington Spirit defender Tara Rudd for center back Naomi Girma. At the 60-minute mark, Hayes reshuffled more aggressively. Lindsey Heaps entered for her OL Lyonnes teammate Lily Yohannes, Emma Sears replaced Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw slotted into the No. 9 role for Ally Sentnor, and Olivia Moultrie came on for Rose Lavelle.

The USWNT gained momentum after the changes but still struggled to find the finishing touch. Then, in the 81st minute, Thompson provided it.

Receiving the ball from Jaedyn Shaw just outside the box, Thompson blasted a shot off the high near post that ricocheted in off the crossbar, giving the USWNT a 1-0 lead.

As the final minutes ticked away, the Americans controlled possession and limited Colombia’s chances. With another SheBelieves Cup title secured, the USWNT now turns its attention to a trio of matches against Japan in April.

GOAL rates the USWNT players from Sports Illustrated Stadium...