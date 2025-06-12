United States v Brazil - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

USWNT maintain top FIFA ranking despite narrowing lead over European challengers

The Americans has retained their No. 1 in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking despite significant gains from competitors

  • Spain and Germany apply mounting pressure on Americans
  • South American nations demonstrate growing strength
  • France returns to top 10 while Netherlands drops to 11th position
