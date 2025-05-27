USMNT Transfers: Gio Reyna linked with multiple clubs as Gold Cup contenders Johnny Cardoso and Alex Freeman draw interest across Europe

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

Europe's domestic seasons are now over, and soccer fans know what that means: transfer season is upon us! All eyes are now on big deals and big moves, as the focus has turned towards next season with this one largely over.

Just days into the summer period, several American stars find themselves as part of the ongoing rumor mill. The U.S. men's national team is gearing up for the Gold Cup, but even as those preparations get going, there will be several familiar faces mulling over club decisions that will certainly impact both their immediate and long-term futures.

From young stars looking for a breakout to familiar faces eyeing much-needed moves, all will be facing the same question: What does this mean for the World Cup? That tournament will dictate the market this summer as players battle for spots both in games on the field and with transfers off of it.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.