USMNT Transfers: Alex Freeman gets big move to Villarreal - are Ricardo Pepi and Antonee Robinson next?

Finally, we have movement. The transfer window for Americans, for a long time, felt like a lot of hearsay and not much actual action. Sure, these are perhaps the standard wtists and turns of this ever-revolving thing, but it's nice to have something to latch onto.

Enter Alex Freeman, reportedly soon to be of Villarreal. His move is an intriguing one. Freeman has the misfortune of being behind Sergino Dest on the USMNT's depth chart. But he's also an immensely promising right back who deserves a step up in Europe. This move should suit him, and with less than six months until the World Cup, it's an intriguing time to cross the pond.

Elsewhere, there's plenty of other chatter. Antonee Robinson's name had stayed out of the back pages for most of the window, but the Liverpool rumors have cropped up again. And then there's the growing noise about a potential Ricardo Pepi-Fulham deal. It would be odd to see an injured player make such a big splash, but this is the transfer window, and unpredictability is kind of the point. GOAL tracks the major movement in the transfer window for Americans in Europe...