USMNT star Sergino Dest issues update after limping off injured in latest PSV outing to spark 2026 World Cup availability fears
Dest sustains hamstring injury
Dest started the match and remained on the pitch for 57 minutes as PSV secured a 2-1 win. However, the afternoon ended in frustration for the 25-year-old, who went down and required immediate medical attention. He was eventually helped off the field by the PSV medical staff, leaving fans and coaching staff alike sweating over the extent of the damage as the countdown to the summer showpiece continues.
A recurring nightmare for the full-back
Dest only returned to international action in September following a gruelling recovery from a torn ACL. That injury kept the former Barcelona man sidelined for over a year, causing him to miss a significant chunk of the national team's transition period under Mauricio Pochettino before he finally worked his way back into contention.
Despite his previous long-term absence, Dest has been a regular fixture for PSV this term as they hunt for a third consecutive league crown. He has registered 35 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and five assists. However, it is unclear when he will be fit to return after his latest setback.
He has, however, issued a statement vowing to return before the season ends. Dest wrote on Instagram: "I’m out for a little while to do what I love the most! But one thing for sure this is NOT the end of the season! I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that i’m coming back asap on the right timing! Thanks for the messages won’t let you guys down! ❤️🙏🏽"
Impact on Pochettino's tactical masterplan
Pochettino, who took the reins of the USMNT in October 2024, has only been able to utilize Dest in four matches so far. The Argentine tactician’s system heavily relies on attack-minded wingbacks to provide width and creative output, a role that Dest fits perfectly. His importance was highlighted during the statement-making 5-1 win over Uruguay in November, where he provided a crucial assist.
The defender is widely considered to be among the team's first-choice starters, his attacking skills valued as a wingback. Losing such a dynamic asset would force Pochettino to rethink his defensive structure, especially with the final World Cup roster selection looming in late May. The upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta were supposed to be the final dress rehearsal for the regular starters.
The road to the 2026 World Cup
The timing of the injury is critical, as the USMNT prepares for a historic tournament on home soil. After the March friendlies, the Stars and Stripes will face Senegal and Germany in final warm-up games before kicking off their Group D campaign against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium. The schedule then takes them to Seattle to face Australia before returning to Los Angeles for the group finale.
Every member of the squad is fighting for their place, but Dest’s pedigree makes him a near-certainty if fit. The medical department at PSV will now conduct further tests to determine the duration of his layoff. For Pochettino and American supporters, the hope remains that this is merely a minor setback rather than a repeat of the injury woes that have plagued Dest’s recent career path.
