USMNT star Christian Pulisic gets Ronaldo comparison after missed chances - with AC Milan eager to avoid pointing finger of blame at 10-goal American

Pulisic has been a rare glimmer of hope for Milan across the last 18 months, with collective standards being allowed to dip at San Siro. That resulted in no European football being secured for the 2025-26 campaign.

While the odd wobble has been endured, Pulisic has continued to post personal bests and enhance his own reputation. He found the target on 17 occasions last season and is being lined up for a lucrative contract extension.

His stock would have risen even further had any of the big chances that fell his way against Fiorentina been taken. Pulisic was uncharacteristically wasteful in Florence - as Christopher Nkunku grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser - but head coach Massimiliano Allegri has no bones to pick with the United States international.