USMNT player ratings vs Bolivia: Christian Pulisic puts in superstar showing with goal and assist in statement Copa America performance

Christian Pulisic wasted no time in making his mark on Copa America as the U.S. got the competition started on the right foot.

The concourses at AT&T Stadium are massive, and navigating them is no easy task. You have to dodge traffic, each way, weaving through fans, vendors and booths to find your way forward. It can take a little while, especially in a stadium this large.

So you'll have to feel for some of the 47,873 fans in attendance that were still navigating those walkways shortly after the opening whistle of the U.S men's national team's match against Bolivia Sunday night. Through little fault of their own, they missed one hell of a start to the USMNT's Copa America run.

It took just three minutes for Christian Pulisic and the U.S. to light a fire under the Dallas crowd. Just moments into Sunday's opener against Bolivia, Pulisic scored himself a stunner, leading the way in a 2-0 USMNT win to start this Copa America on the right foot.

"I didn't even touch the ball yet!" Gio Reyna said with a laugh postgame. "That was sort of fun finding my way into the game. It's almost like starting 1-0, so it obviously took off some pressure and it was a beautiful goal."

Pulisic was the star of the show, but he wasn't the only one. Folarin Balogun's goal just before halftime effectively put the game to bed while also helping the USMNT's new-ish No.9 build some confidence in his first major tournament. Tim Weah created chaos, Tyler Adams got 45 good minutes and the defense held firm. Coach Gregg Berhalter couldn't have scripted a better start.

Of course, that's what this is: a start.

This is a long tournament and much better teams than Bolivia are awaiting the USMNT. In terms of first impressions, though, this was a positive one. The U.S. are off on the right foot.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from AT&T Stadium.