'A star was born tonight' - USMNT legend Landon Donovan praises goalkeeper Matt Freese after Costa Rica penalty shootout heroics
The former U.S. midfielder lauded the NYCFC's goalie's performance following his three-save effort to send his country to the Gold Cup semis
- Donovan lauded Freese following penalty shootout win
- Goalkeeper denied three spot kicks to send USMNT to semis
- Pochettino's side will face Guatemala on Wednesday