Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Imagn
Guatemala stun Canada in shootout to book Gold Cup semifinal spot against winner of USMNT vs Costa Rica
There was a major Gold Cup upset Sunday as one of the tournament's favorites went down in a penalty shootout
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guatemala win in shootout
- Canada, with 10 men, fall in quarterfinal round
- USMNT to take on Costa Rica in final quarterfinal