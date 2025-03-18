USL Championship kit ratings: Big swings, big hits - and some big misses - ahead of the 2025 season, with Sacramento Republic and Tampa Bay Rowdies leading the way

GOAL takes a look the best and worst jerseys for the USL Championship season, with some eye-catching releases

USL Championship season means it's officially kit season. And, as per usual, there's plenty of scope for debate here. Most of the league's 24 teams have released at least one new jersey. And with the campaign already underway, there will undoubtedly be more to come.

It's an interesting year for any number of clubs, too. Lexington Sporting Club have acknowledged their move to the USL Championship with a new kit.Tampa Bay Rowdies are celebrating their 50-year anniversary in style. Meanwhile, Sacramento Republic, Miami FC and others have all celebrated landmark seasons with new and updated looks.

This is all subjective, of course, but that's the fun of it. With that, GOAL rates the hits and misses as the USL Championship season gets underway.