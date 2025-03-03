USL Championship 2025 season preview: Growth and player development, Louisville City's playoff struggles, Lexington SC debuts among key storylines

GOAL takes a look at the upcoming USL Championship season, with five key storylines to watch

The 2024 USL season was an exhilarating campaign that saw an unexpected champion arise from the smoke in Colorado Switchbacks FC. They defeated expansion side Rhode Island FC in the 2024 final, dominating the newcomers 3-0 to lift the title.

It arrived after Louisville City dominated the regular season, winning the 2024 Players' Shield with a staggering 76 points. For comparison's sake, the Switchbacks ended their campaign with 52. However, in the postseason, City were upset by Rhode Island en route to their Cinderella playoff run to the final as the No. 5 seed.

It was also a record-setting season for the USL, as they saw Charleston Battery attacker Nick Markanich depart for second division Spanish side CD Castellon in a historic six-figure transfer.

All in all, it was a historic year for the growth of the league.

Now, though, heading into 2025 -- the USL is looking to push further, break more barriers, and establish themselves even more in the soccer landscape in the United States. They'll have another expansion team joining them in Lexington SC as they look to do so, while the Championship prepares for another blockbuster campaign.

GOAL takes a look at five of the major emerging storylines around the league, days out from the start of the 2025 season.