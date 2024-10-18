'I turned down Arsenal & Tottenham' - Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson reveals why he spurned move to English rivals during managerial days

Getty ImagesAditya Gokhale'I turned down Arsenal & Tottenham' - Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson reveals why he spurned move to English rivals during managerial daysManchester UnitedArsenalTottenhamWolverhamptonPremier LeagueChampions LeagueManchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted he rejected Arsenal and Tottenham before joining the Red Devils.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFerguson reveals he turned down Man Utd's rivalsArsenal, Tottenham and Wolves tried hiring himAberdeen chairman Donald's warning revealedFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below