Tunisia national football team
Mitchell Fretton

Tunisia squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about Tunisia's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tunisia are heading to their third World Cup in a row this summer, having kicked up a fuss in their previous two outings on the biggest stage. The Eagles of Carthage picked up a respectable four points in Qatar, despite having one of the lesser-known squads at the tournament and have already proved they are ready to cause some upsets in the USA, Canada and Mexico, securing results against some of the favourites, including Brazil, at the end of 2025. 

Head coach Sabri Lamouchi will lead his country out for their seventh overall appearance at the World Cup, having taken over from Sami Trabelsi in January. In 2022, Tunisia bowed out in the group phase, but did beat eventual runners-up France in their final game, once again proving their squad is capable of competing with the best in the world. At AFCON, they were eliminated by Mali on penalties in the first knockout round, prompting a change in leadership. 

Forming part of Group F, they will face hosts Canada, as well as the Netherlands, alongside another European side. Teams have until May 11 to submit their official list to FIFA, giving every national team head coach a bit more time to assess their available players and decide who to take Stateside. So, what weapons are at Lamouchi's disposal heading into the World Cup? GOAL takes a closer look at Tunisia's squad.

  FBL-BRA-TUN-FRIENDLY

    Goalkeepers

    Lamouchi is expected to make changes to the side that went out with a whimper in Morocco earlier in the year, but it is unlikely he will change his man in goal. Aymen Dahmen has been a staple on this Tunisia side, earning 37 caps so far and hoping to add a few more to his collection in the summer. 

    If not, the Eagles of Carthage have some capable backups, including Bechir Ben Said, one of several Esperance Tunis players set to feature in the World Cup squad. Noureddine Farhati and Sabri Ben Hessen will also be hoping to get a look in.

    PlayerClub
    Aymen DahmenCS Sfaxien
    Bechir Ben SaidEsperance Tunis
    Noureddine FarhatiStade Tunisia
    Sabri Ben Hessen Etoile Sportive du Sahel
  FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 38-MLI-TUN

    Defenders

    Many are tipping Tunisia to shift to a five-at-the-back formation this summer in an effort to provide some more defensive stability against some of the globe's top sides.

    Montassar Talbi has featured in almost every game for Ligue 1 side Lorient this season, missing a few matches to turn out for his country at AFCON. He will undoubtedly be at the heart of the defence once again, likely alongside Dylan Bronn of Servette. The France-born centre-back has been the unfortunate victim of a few injury concerns this season, but will be pushing to return for the World Cup. 

    In the wide areas, Yan Valery of Young Boys will likely feature as either a full-back of wing-back, as will Ali Abdi, who has been impressive for Nice this term. Yassine Meriah would like to link up with his club team-mate Ben Said, but will have no issues if he is playing in front of Dahmen instead.

    PlayerClub
    Montassar TalbiFC Lorient
    Yassine MeriahEsperance Tunis
    Dylan BronnServette FC
    Nader GhandriAsswehly SC
    Adem ArousKasimpasa
    Ali AbdiNice
    Ali MaaloulCS Sfaxien
    Yan ValeryBSC Young Boys
    Mohamed Ben AliEsperance Tunis
    Alaa GhramShakhtar Donetsk
    Amin CherniGoztepe
    Mohamed DragerBraunschweig
    Rami KaibHalmstads BK
  FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 38-MLI-TUN

    Midfielders

    Supported by some flying wing-backs, Tunisia will be looking to pack the midfield with duel winners and runners as they look to combat the superior technical quality they may come up against at the World Cup.

    Burnley's Hannibal has often operated in a more advanced role for his country, and may be expected to again this summer, with the bulk of the dirty work being done behind him. 

    Ferjani Sassi is one of the likely players to slot in. He captained Tunisia at AFCON and, at 33, has plenty of tricks up his sleeve. As does Ellyes Skhiri, a veteran at Frankfurt who has fallen into a more limited role in Germany this season, but still starred last winter.

    Hamza Rafia and Anis Slimane are two other names to keep an eye on, as the pair look to break into the team after good spells at Lecce and Norwich respectively.

    PlayerClub
    Ellyes SkhiriEintracht Frankfurt
    Mohamed Belhadj MahmoudFC Lugano
    Mohamed Ali Ben RomdhaneAl Ahly
    Houssem TkaEsperance Tunis
    Ferjani SassiAl Gharafa
    HannibalBurnley
    Saif-Eddine KhaouiRed Star FC
    Idris El MizouniLeyton Orient
    Hamza RafiaLecce
    Anis SlimaneNorwich
    Chiheb LabidiNacional

  Japan v Tunisia - International Friendly

    Attackers

    At the top end of the pitch, clinical finishers will be crucial for Tunisia if they are going to have a chance of getting out of the group stage.

    Hazem Mastouri has been the nation's most consistent scorer in recent times, netting four times in 17 appearances. Depending on how the side is set up, he may have another partner to work with on the frontline. Hadj Mahmoud was tried and tested at AFCON, but often struggled to impose himself, and he was withdrawn at half-time in the loss to Mali.

    There are plenty of other talents available. Sebastian Tounekti of Celtic will be pushing for a place, as will Elias Achouri of Copenhagen. However, Youssef Msakni remains Tunisia's second-most capped player and ranks as the third-highest goalscorer, although he was not in the recent AFCON squad.

    PlayerClub
    Ismael GharbiFC Augsburg
    Elias SaadHannover 96
    Sebastian TounektiCeltic
    Elias AchouriFC Copenhagen
    Naim SlitiAl Shamal
    Mortadha Ben OuanesKasimpasa
    Firas ChaouatClub Africain
    Hazem MastouriDinamo Makhachkala
    Seifeddine JaziriZamalek SC
    Amor LayouniBK Hacken
    Sayfallah LtaiefSparta Rotterdam
    Louey Ben FarhatKarlsruher SC
    Youssef MskaniEsperance de Tunis
  FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 06-TUN-UGA

    Tunisia's star players

    Tunisia may not boast the 'star names' that other nations will be bringing to the World Cup, but they do have some very important faces that will be crucial to their success. Aymen Dahmen in goal has been incredibly consistent in recent years, expect some top saves from him across the tournament.

    Wide areas will be key for the Eagles of Carthage, particularly through Yan Valery and Ali Abdi. In the middle of the park, Ellyes Skhiri's experience at the top level with Frankfurt will be incredibly important, especially if he is asked to do more of a defensive job.

    Contrastingly, Hannibal's role in getting Tunisia out of tight situations and being at the heart of their counter attacks could be the difference between them winning and losing games. Should Tunisia want to make it past the initial stage of the World Cup, they will need Hazem Mastouri to find his shooting boots.

  FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 38-MLI-TUN

    Predicted Tunisia starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In the case that Lamouchi goes for a more defensive shape, expect plenty of ball winners in the side. Dahmen will feature in goal, with Valery and Abdi as starters on the flanks. Talbi will likely marshal the backline.

    In midfield, Skhiri will be supported by Sassi and Hannibal, to give the side balance in both defence and attack.

    And up front, Mastouri will be partnered by Msakni, should he be brought back into the fray.

    Predicted Tunisia starting XI (3-5-2): Dahmen, Valery, Meriah, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Hannibal, Skhiri, Sassi; Mastouri, Msakni