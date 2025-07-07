Trouble ahead for Lyon! Strange financial records show club paid 54 players last season despite 30-man squad as new directors discover John Textor's creative bookkeeping to help Botafogo
Lyon's new directors have made some unusual discoveries regarding the club's finances ahead of their appeal against relegation from Ligue 1.
- Lyon relegated to Ligue 2 by the DNCG due to financial issues
- New management has discovered significant irregularities
- Suspicions of financial movements to help sister club Botafogo