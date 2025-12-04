Trent Alexander-Arnold set for two months out after Real Madrid confirm timeline for thigh injury

Alexander-Arnold picked up his latest injury during Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Athletic Club, pulling up early in the second half after delivering his first La Liga assist at San Mames. The right-back immediately signalled towards the bench and required treatment before being withdrawn, prompting concern given his recent absence with a hamstring issue. Real Madrid’s subsequent medical tests confirmed a muscular injury to the rectus femoris in his left quadriceps, with reports estimating an absence of roughly two months.

This setback continues a disrupted opening spell at the Santiago Bernabeu for the former Liverpool defender, who has managed only sporadic appearances due to persistent muscular problems. Earlier in the season, he missed around six weeks with a hamstring strain and Spanish media have openly questioned whether he has fully adapted to Los Blancos’ intensity. The latest injury, therefore, arrives at a time when the 27-year-old was just beginning to find rhythm after limited involvement across competitions.

His withdrawal also highlights Real Madrid’s growing vulnerability in wide defensive areas, with Dani Carvajal already sidelined until early 2026. Xabi Alonso now faces the delicate task of reorganising his defensive structure in the middle of an intense fixture list that includes domestic and European commitments.