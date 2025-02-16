Trent Alexander-Arnold Steven Gerrard LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Trent Alexander-Arnold smashes Steven Gerrard Premier League record with 250th appearance for Liverpool as rumours of Real Madrid agreement continue to swirl

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolS. GerrardPremier LeagueLiverpool vs Wolverhampton

Trent Alexander-Arnold has smashed a Premier League record for Liverpool that was previously held by legendary Reds captain Steven Gerrard.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Flying bull-back made his Reds debut in 2016
  • Contract at Anfield running down towards free agency
  • Scrubbed entry from ex-captain in history books
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match