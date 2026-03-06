AFP
Transfer blow for Orlando City as Antoine Griezmann opts to STAY at Atletico Madrid in attempt to finally win Champions League
One last trophy: Griezmann rejects MLS move
The 34-year-old club legend is reportedly driven by a burning desire to end a significant trophy drought with the Rojiblancos. While he has enjoyed a glittering career, Griezmann notably missed out on Atletico's 2021 La Liga triumph during his spell at Barcelona, and he is now determined to secure one final major honour under the guidance of Diego Simeone before moving on to a new chapter.
- AFP
Chasing European and domestic glory
The primary catalyst for this sudden change of heart was Atletico's successful progression to the Copa del Rey final. Despite a 3-0 second-leg defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou, Simeone's men secured their place in the showpiece event after winning the first clash 4-0. Griezmann is desperate to be part of that final and fears that leaving for Florida now would mean missing out on a poetic farewell at the club where he has scored 210 goals.
Furthermore, the French star remains fully committed to the club's continental ambitions. Director of football Mateu Alemany recently clarified the player's situation, saying: "Antoine has this season and two more years of contract with us, and he's absolutely focused on what's coming up."
Simeone backs his star man
Simeone has been vocal about his support for Griezmann, acknowledging the player's unique status within the squad. "I hope he plays in the final; he deserves it more than anyone," the Argentine manager stated following the match against Barcelona. Simeone has long maintained that Griezmann has earned the right to decide his own future after years of dedicated service to the cause.
The decision to stay means Orlando City may look elsewhere for a marquee signing before the primary MLS transfer window closes on March 26. While the Florida-based side had hoped for an immediate arrival, Griezmann's commitment to the Rojiblancos' immediate objectives has forced them to reconsider their recruitment strategy for the summer window instead.
- (C)Getty Images
Dressing room reaction
The uncertainty has not gone unnoticed by the rest of the Atletico squad, who remain supportive of their talisman's choice. Club captain Koke admitted to the media: "I don't know what's going to happen with Antoine. We all want him to finish his career at Atletico de Madrid, but that's a decision he has to make."
Other senior figures have echoed this sentiment of respect and gratitude. Defender Marcos Llorente said: "He'll decide what's best for him, and we'll support him." Goalkeeper Juan Musso was equally effusive in his praise for the Frenchman's impact on the club, adding: "Whatever he does, I will be grateful to him for life. For everything he gave us."
Advertisement