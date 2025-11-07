Tottenham's Yves Bissouma loses over £800k in 'fraud' case after money 'unknowingly' sent out of his bank account

The Sun has revealed that Bissouma suffered significant financial losses at the hands of Maurice Gomes. The 31-year-old was taken into custody during 2024 following a report to authorities from Bissouma.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in October 2025 that Gomes had been charged with "two counts of fraud by false representation". If found guilty, then the maximum sentence for each offence is 10 years behind bars.

Money is said to have been moved out of the VIP bank account that Bissouma holds with Coutts - a brand used by many celebrities, including billionaire business owners and members of the royal family.