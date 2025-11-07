Getty
Tottenham's Yves Bissouma loses over £800k in 'fraud' case after money 'unknowingly' sent out of his bank account
Suspect in Bissouma fraud case faces threat of prison sentence
The Sun has revealed that Bissouma suffered significant financial losses at the hands of Maurice Gomes. The 31-year-old was taken into custody during 2024 following a report to authorities from Bissouma.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed in October 2025 that Gomes had been charged with "two counts of fraud by false representation". If found guilty, then the maximum sentence for each offence is 10 years behind bars.
Money is said to have been moved out of the VIP bank account that Bissouma holds with Coutts - a brand used by many celebrities, including billionaire business owners and members of the royal family.
Bissouma may be required to give evidence
The Sun has obtained court records that report on how Gomes is alleged to have "dishonestly transferred Bissouma’s cash to himself without the Premier League star’s knowledge or consent".
According to prosecutors, Gomes was behind illicit transfers that total £834,334.40. He stands accused of acting "to make a personal gain", with Bissouma being left in the dark. The Spurs star is said to be on a £50,000-a-week pay packet in north London.
It is unclear how Gomes was able to access the account in question, with any possible links to his victim yet to be revealed. Bissouma - who lives in a £1.4million, six-bedroom house in Enfield, north London - is due to appear at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court on November 7 and is expected to give evidence if the case goes to trial.
A source told The Sun: "This has been deeply hurtful for Yves. It’s been a tough year for him on and off the pitch, and this hanging over his head will have contributed to that."
Spurs star had watch stolen during trip to Cannes
Bissouma had a watch worth £255,000 stolen in June 2024 during a visit to Cannes. He was stood outside a luxury hotel in France with his partner when the incident in question took place at around 4am.
The 29-year-old has also endured a tough time in his professional life of late, with no appearances for Tottenham being made in the 2025-26 campaign. His last outing for the Premier League giants came on May 25 against former employers Brighton.
January sale of free agency: What next for Bissouma?
He has made exactly 100 appearances for Spurs since joining them from the Seagulls for £30m ($39m) in 2022, but faces an uncertain future at club level. His contract is running down, with free agency set to be hit in the summer of 2026.
Bissouma is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. He picked up that knock a matter of seconds after stepping off the bench for Mali in a World Cup qualifying clash with Madagascar on October 12.
Said ailment has required surgery, with Bissouma having posted on social media from his hospital bed: "Everything went well. I thank God for everything that happens to me. Everything happens for a reason I’m simply following my destiny. Grateful to God for His protection." Spurs boss Thomas Frank said: "Biss unfortunately had a situation with the national team, I think everyone saw that unfortunately, so he got a ligament injury to his ankle, they'll keep him out for weeks."
Bissouma missed the start of the 2025-26 season while nursing a separate fitness problem, which scuppered any plans of a transfer to Turkish side Fenerbahce being lined up.
While he is set to become available for noting at the end of the current campaign, there remains a chance that a sale will be sanctioned by Spurs in January - allowing them to generate a fee for a player that no longer forms part of long-term plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
