Tottenham prepared to smash transfer record to sign Atletico Madrid star with €120m release clause
Spurs chasing Barrios
Thomas Frank is under pressure and may have to dip into the club’s coffers in order to revitalise his squad in the January transfer window. The Dane has had a mixed start to life in north London and has been unable to get much success out of his midfield options thus far this campaign.
Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha do not possess the ball carrying or playing abilities to play teams off the park and Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are still just teenagers. Yves Bissouma, who has apologised after being filmed using nitrous oxide for a second time, also appears on his way out of the club.
According to Fichajes, Barrios could be the man to fill the void in the Spurs midfield. The Spaniard has a €120 million release clause in his contract, but it is unlikely that the north London side will put that amount down on the table to take Barrios away from Madrid.
The Spanish media outlet report that the club have instead floated a more modest €70 million offer in the direction of Atletico in the hope they could snatch up one of Europe’s more coveted midfielders for a more reasonable fee.
Barrios attracting interest from England
Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly both also interested in the Atletico man, and could look to tempt the Spanish club with offers of their own.
The Reds have been having a difficult season and, despite splashing out on a record-shattering transfer window in the summer off the back of winning the Premier League, may have to fork out yet more money to refresh their squad. Arne Slot’s midfield has failed to match the high standards it set for itself last season. With the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister far below the levels they have been at previously and Florian Wirtz yet to start firing, Liverpool have been unable to replicate last season’s spectacular run to the title.
As for Chelsea, the Blues look once again to be falling short of a serious title challenge. Enzo Maresca has already got two £100 million plus midfielders to call upon in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandes, but finding the complimentary third option has not always been an easy task. The Italian has fielded Reece James in the centre and Cole Palmer is returning from injury, but other options Andrey Santos and Roméo Lavia have failed to make a serious impact.
Spurs looking to move quickly
Barrios could offer something different to all of the Premier League sides determined to secure his signature. He has been a regular in Simeone’s midfield this season, usually utilised in a midfield two alongside veteran Ateltico legend Koke.
Barrios stood out in the Club World Club and even scored a brace against the Seattle Sounders to truly announce himself to the rest of Europe. The development of the 22-year-old in recent years has made him a highly sought-after central midfielder, and Spurs are keen to secure his services before anyone else.
A bidding war for Barrios?
An opening bid by Spurs could be the start of a lengthy battle for the services of Barrios. The midfielder has not given any suggestion that he is seeking to leave the Spanish capital, but may be tempted should one of the big Premier League sides offer a significant pay rise.
With three of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ circling Barrios, Atletico may drive a hard bargain and look to accrue a fee as close to his lofty release clause as possible with a potential bidding war set to ensue.
