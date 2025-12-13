Chelsea beat EvertonGetty/Goal
Richie Mills

Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Cole Palmer getting back to his best! England star scores as Malo Gusto runs the show from right-back in comfortable win over Toffees

Cole Palmer scored his first Chelsea goal since September as the returning star helped his side beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Amid an injury-hit season, the Blues talisman opened the scoring before the excellent Malo Gusto doubled the hosts' advantage. The Toffees barely laid a glove on Enzo Maresca's team as they claimed their first victory in five matches in all competitions.

Following a feisty opening, which included some argy-bargy and former Chelsea man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall suffering an early injury, the hosts took the lead in the 21st minute when Palmer beat Jordan Pickford at his near post for his first goal in three months. Even more so than the former Manchester City man, who has been eased back into action after a troublesome groin injury and a toe fracture, Gusto was having a blinder for the Blues as he added a goal to his assist when he swept in Pedro Neto's cutback just before half-time. 

Chelsea, who have dropped more points at home from winning positions in the Premier League this season than any other side (eight), should have been out of sight when Alejandro Garnacho skipped away from Everton's defence, only to slam a shot well wide. The west London team, who weren't at their best but didn't need to be against their limp opponents, breathed a sigh of relief when Iliman Ndiaye's strike struck the post late on. But they left it too late to mount a comeback as Chelsea climbed up to fourth in the division, while David Moyes, whose Everton side are eighth, is still looking for his first-ever win at Stamford Bridge. 

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (7/10):

    Just about did enough to prevent Barry from sweeping the ball into an open goal as he showed good athleticism to get a touch on the ball. Is definitely having a better season than last.

    Malo Gusto (8/10):

    The marauding full-back was in a very advanced position when he threaded a well-timed pass through to Palmer, and he did the rest to make it 1-0. The Frenchman took his goal well from six yards out in what is an impressive season for him.

    Wesley Fofana (7/10):

    Made some good blocks and clearances at the back in the first half, and didn't really give Everton many scraps to cling on to. 

    Trevoh Chalobah (7/10):

    The centre-back executed some superb recovery tackles when Everton looked threatening. He and Fofana are, arguably, Chelsea's best centre-back pairing right now.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    The Spain international has been one of Chelsea's best players this season but was outshone by his full-back partner Gusto. Didn't do much wrong, mind.

    Midfield

    Reece James (7/10):

    Wasn't quite as effective as he has been in recent fixtures in midfield but the Chelsea captain still put in the hard yards for his team.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Played in a less advanced role than he has been of late, and some of his effectiveness seemed a bit neutered as a result.

    Cole Palmer (8/10):

    The playmaker showed good speed and a smart finish for Chelsea's opener. Due to his injury issues, the 23-year-old was withdrawn after an hour in what was a good day at the office.

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    Showed a startling burst of pace to get round Vitaliy Mykolenko, before Gusto neatly knocked the ball into the back of the net. Needs to do that as much as possible.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    The former Brighton man is going through a difficult spell, as things are not falling into place for him in the way they did earlier this season. 

    Alejandro Garnacho (6/10):

    On another day, he could have had a hat-trick. He can beat a player with relative ease but his shooting needs work.

    Subs & Manager

    Andrey Santos (6/10): 

    Helped Chelsea tick along to a much-needed three points. 

    Jamie Gittens (6/10):

    Some of his distribution was encouraging but didn't get that many chances to shine.

    Estevao (6/10):

    There was a buzz of excitement when he came on but sometimes needs to pick and choose his attacking moments.

    Enzo Maresca (7/10):

    The Italian needed a result today, and he got it, albeit without having to get out of third gear. Their two goals came from two smart and quick team moves and his subs shored up the win. He made the right call to start Palmer.

