Tottenham SACK Thomas Frank as manager pays ultimate price for dismal eight-game winless run

Speculation had been rife that Frank would be sacked after the defeat to Newcastle but he was adamant he was the right man for the job. Speaking to reporters afterwards, the Dane said he was convinced he would be in charge for his team's next match: "Yeah, I’m convinced I will be. I understand the question and I understand it’s easy to point on me but I also think it’s never only the head coach or the ownership or the directors or the players or the staff. It’s everyone."

Frank went on to add: "How convinced am I that I am the right man for the job? 1,000% sure. I am also 1,000% sure that I never expected us to be in a situation like this with 10 or 11 injuries. But I know when you need to build something and need to get through things, you need to show unbelievable strong resilience. You need to have a calm head and carry on I understand the mechanism in football [to sack the manager] – no doubt about that – but there are a lot of studies that [show] it is not the right thing to do. I know it’s the only movement they [the board] have, but there’s also plenty of situations where it’s not the right thing to do."