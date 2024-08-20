Bautista and Neglia have turned things around at the USL club thanks to a friendship formed while with MLB's Toronto Blue Jays

Gianleonardo Neglia sunk into the couch of his Venice apartment. The TV was on and NFL Red Zone was ready to be fired up. Then the assistant sporting director at Venezia FC, his team had just returned from a tricky road trip at Bari. Time to relax.

Then, a text came in.

“What do you think of the Las Vegas Lights?”

The message immediately caught Neglia's attention. The text came from his good friend, and soon-to-be Las Vegas owner, former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista. This wasn’t a simple check in. This was something bigger.

Their relationship goes way back. Neglia was once a bat-boy with the Blue Jays, and spent nearly every day with the legendary Dominican outfielder for 10 summers in a row. The two became close friends, and, united in their love of soccer, eventually reconvened as colleagues. Neglia would eventually join Bautista’s USL team the Las Vegas Lights as their sporting director. It was the culmination of an unlikely journey from America’s pastime to his dream sport.

That was November 2023, and Neglia was looking for a more senior role. He was the No. 2 in Venezia's front office at the time, a job that saw him involved in the daily affairs of a soon-to-be Serie A club. But he knew he might have to wait for a promotion, especially in the competitive European soccer job market.

“At my age, realistically, in Italy, I was probably still three, four, five years away from getting an opportunity to be a sporting director. That's just the reality of it,” Neglia told GOAL. “So the opportunity to be the head guy and work under an owner who I have this relationship with, I mean, it was really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn't pass up.”