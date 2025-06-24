Igor Jesus, Estevao Willian & the top 10 breakout stars of the Club World Cup so far

GOAL runs through the players who have announced themselves at the top level in the first week of the global tournament

"I think the players are loving it, it’s something new. It’s something special," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said when asked to assess the first week of the expanded Club World Cup at the Fanatics Fest in New York at the weekend. "It’s a real World Cup with the best teams and the best players."

That final statement may be a stretch given the absence of Premier League and La Liga champions Liverpool and Barcelona among a host of other elite teams. But Infantino is not wrong about the general mood among the players who are starring in the United States this summer.

There was much debate about potential burnout heading into the tournament, but all the big names have been playing with huge smiles on their faces. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have rolled back the years for Inter Miami and Monterrey, respectively, while Jude Bellingham has led by example at Real Madrid, and Phil Foden has rediscovered his best form with Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich duo Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala have stormed to the top of the scoring chart with three goals apiece, and former Arsenal midfielder Jorginho helped Flamengo become the first team to reach the knockout phase. But the more seasoned performers have also had to share the headlines with hungry newcomers determined to leave a lasting impression on the elite stage.

GOAL takes a look at the top 10 breakout stars of the 2025 Club World Cup so far, starting with a Brazilian striker bound for the Premier League...