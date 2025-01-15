'Did you see Thierry Henry?!' - Patrice Evra insists Kylian Mbappe should 'never' be compared to France legend as he suggests Real Madrid star has wrongly been 'put on a pedestal'
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe should "never" be compared to France legend Thierry Henry, according to Patrice Evra.
- Mbappe seen as one of the world's best
- But Evra says he can't be compared with Henry
- Claims he's been wrongly put on a pedestal