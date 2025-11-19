Getty Images Sport
'They just don’t have enough' - Javier Aguirre delivers blunt assessment of Mexico’s players after 2-1 loss to Paraguay
Aguirre publicly questions player capacity
Mexico closed 2025 on a bitter note, falling 2-1 to Paraguay at the Alamodome and once again hearing the frustration of its own supporters - just as it did during Saturday’s scoreless draw against Uruguay in Torreón, a reaction that even irritated some players. The boos returned on Tuesday, underscoring the growing discontent surrounding Javier Aguirre’s project, which ends the final FIFA window of the year with more doubts than progress.
After the match, “Vasco” didn’t hold back. He openly questioned the level of several players and the team’s ongoing struggles to create consistent danger.
“There are players who want to and can, and others who want to but maybe can’t - they just don’t have enough,” Aguirre said. “That’s why we have to keep searching for the ideal XI, for the right way to build attacks and play out from the back.”
Mexico closes 2025 with six straight winless matches
The loss extended Mexico’s winless streak to six matches, something not seen since the Miguel Herrera era in 2015. The results paint a worrying picture heading into a year that will define the World Cup roster.
Opponent Score Result Japan 0–0 Draw South Korea 2–2 Draw Colombia 0–4 Loss Ecuador 1–1 Draw Uruguay 0–0 Draw Paraguay 1–2 Loss
Coach defends playing stronger opponents
Aguirre admitted that this stretch has been “bittersweet,” noting that the coaching staff intentionally scheduled tougher opponents rather than chasing easy wins that provide little real insight.
“It would be easy to bring in weaker rivals and win big, but that doesn’t prepare us,” he said. “These games show you who has the size to compete. Sometimes we fail. We’re not where we want to be yet.”
He also pointed out the advantage South American teams have by playing competitive CONMEBOL qualifiers, while Mexico has spent much of the cycle without meaningful tournament action.
“They’re in a fierce competition cycle - we’re not,” Aguirre added. “They haven’t outplayed us, but they’ve beaten us. That should worry us.”
What comes next?
Mexico will return to action in the March FIFA window when they face Portugal and possibly Belgium, pending confirmation of both matches. Aguirre wants to hold another mini-camp in February, which will include only Liga MX players, and the goal is to arrange matches against Central American clubs.
