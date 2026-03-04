Goal.com
The Rondo March 4GOAL
Ryan Tolmich and Tom Hindle

The Rondo, MLS edition: What to make of Inter Miami's start to the season? Is Antoine Griezmann skipping on MLS again?

GOAL’s writers analyze Inter Miami's start, Josh Sargent's arrival, and those ongoing Antoine Griezmann rumors.

It's hard to make sweeping generalizations about teams just two weeks into their season, but it's worth a try, right? The MLS season is rolling, and teams are showing the world who they are, some for better and some definitely for worse.

There's been no shortage of drama to start the season, and it doesn't look like that's letting up any time soon. Whether it's on-field performance or the off-field rumblings of the transfer market, there are plenty of headlines to go around just two short weeks into the league campaign.

So let's dive into it all. Who's good and who isn't? Which players are game-changers and which just need to make a change? What big swings might teams make before the transfer window closes, and what can we already take away from the swings that have been taken in these last few weeks?

GOAL's writers try to make sense of it all in another edition of... The Rondo

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Have Miami's new signings made a difference?

    Tom Hindle: Tough to say. In some senses, they've been rather smart. Defender Micael, individually, has offered some good stuff, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is finding his feet after a rough first game. But German Berterame was a baffling signing. Sure, it's been two games, but it's unclear what he's actually good at. Sure, he bagged a few in Liga MX, but his fit in this team should be questioned. 

    Ryan Tolmich: Not really? Striker Berterame has looked like a total stranger next to the rest of his teammates, while centerback Micael hasn't really fixed the defensive issues that plagued this team last year. St. Clair, meanwhile, hasn't looked his best through these two games. Obviously, there's an acclimation period here, so it's harsh to judge after two games, so we'll just say that the new guys all have work to do.

  • Julian Hall New York Red BullsGetty

    Who has been your most surprising performer thus far?

    TH: The New York Red Bulls. It was clear that they had some improving to do after missing the playoffs for the first time in 15 seasons last year. No one could have predicted how well they would start, and how good it all looks. New gaffer Michael Bradley has made the not-so-revolutionary discovery that the Red Bulls have loads of talent to work with. They might tire out, but it's been fun to see so far. 

    RT Through two games, the San Jose Earthquakes have scored five goals and conceded none, and they've done so with only one substitute appearance from Tim Werner. The German, of course, set up a goal after coming on, but it's clear that this team has some juice around him. He needs to get acclimated to his new surroundings and build a bond with rising star Niko Tsakiris, but the Quakes are already looking like a dangerous team, which they haven't been in a few years now.

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    How good are LAFC?

    TH: Pretty bloody good, but there are some questions to be asked about balance. The Bouanga-Son duo is about as good as it gets going forward. Going the other way, though, it looks a little shaky. Their defense - even if it dealt with Miami - is hardly foolproof. They will likely have a few tough ones until they figure everything out in full. Once they do, though, this will be a scary team.

    RT: In the words of the immortal Dennis Green: they are who we thought they were. When you start with Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga leading the line, you're going to beat the snot out of a few teams. What was surprising, of course, was that they did that to Miami, but their 2-0 win on the road in Houston was good, too. Credit to manager Marc dos Santos for putting small stamps on the team, like using David Martinez higher up the pitch, to keep the ball rolling for a team that's arguably the most talented in MLS.

  • Josh Sargent, Toronto FCThomas Skrlj/Toronto FC

    Where does Josh Sargent rank among MLS strikers?

    TH: Not as quite as highly as everyone seems to think (although it depends on what you consider a pure striker). Sam Surridge, Kevin Denkey, Denis Bouanga, and, on form, Julian Hall, are all above him. Thomas Muller is surely better, too (seriously, there are levels to this). If you get technical and say Messi really operates centrally for Miami, then Sargent really isn't that up there. Watch him score like 30 goals now...

    RT: Comfortably in the top five. It's true that the Championship-to-MLS swap has had some ups and downs, notably with Latte Lath, but Sargent's record in England speaks for itself. There will be some challenges adapting to MLS, of course, but Sargent should find some comfort as the focal point of the Toronto attack. If healthy, Sargent is clearly a 15-goal striker, which almost every team in the league would take on their squad.

  • Atlanta United Training and Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport

    Who has disappointed so far?

    TH: It's tough to say. Everything is more or less in its right place after the opening couple of games. Perhaps winless Columbus are a little disappointing, but with the Wilfried Nancy juice gone, their struggles are hardly surprising.

    RT: New(ish) coach, same problems: Atlanta United just aren't dynamic enough. Even with some Tata Martino magic, the Five Stripes just aren't really dangerous enough. Miguel Almiron and Emmanuel Latte Lath simply aren't doing the type of damage the team needs them to do, and when your Designated Players aren't doing damage, you tend to be in trouble. You'll bet on Martino to figure it out, but it's concerning that there hasn't really been any notable improvement through these two games.

  • FBL-ESP-CUP-ATLETICO MADRID-BARCELONAAFP

    How big of a potential signing is Griezmann? Should we be considered about his reported decision to delay move?

    TH: Unreal. Griezmann would make an absolute mockery of MLS. He's the kind of creative talent that can thrive in this league, and also put in plenty of off-ball work to keep Orlando ticking. The Griezmann-Duncan McGuire attacking duo would be a good time, too. The only bad side? We might have to wait until after the Copa Del Rey final. 

    RT: Fantastic if they get it over the line. Reports are he might stick around in Madrid for a few months. But that's fine. The French star clearly has plenty of gas in the tank and also has the off-field juice to move tickets and build hype. Most importantly, this is something he clearly wants and has wanted for years. Griezmann knows exactly what he'd be signing up for, and that excites him. Having a star that improves the team on the field and enjoys the experience off the field is massive in this league.