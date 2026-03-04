The Rondo, MLS edition: What to make of Inter Miami's start to the season? Is Antoine Griezmann skipping on MLS again?

It's hard to make sweeping generalizations about teams just two weeks into their season, but it's worth a try, right? The MLS season is rolling, and teams are showing the world who they are, some for better and some definitely for worse.

There's been no shortage of drama to start the season, and it doesn't look like that's letting up any time soon. Whether it's on-field performance or the off-field rumblings of the transfer market, there are plenty of headlines to go around just two short weeks into the league campaign.

So let's dive into it all. Who's good and who isn't? Which players are game-changers and which just need to make a change? What big swings might teams make before the transfer window closes, and what can we already take away from the swings that have been taken in these last few weeks?

GOAL's writers try to make sense of it all in another edition of... The Rondo