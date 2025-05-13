The Rondo: Will Christian Pulisic win Coppa Italia for Milan, and can Chris Richards carry Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory?

GOAL US writers discuss two massive games for Americans in Europe, with Christian Pulisic and Chris Richards chasing silverware

Finally, a chance for some Americans in Europe to win something. It's been a rather quiet season on that front. There s been a lot of promise, but no real quantifiable moments of unqualified success. You can perhaps consider the Supercoppa Italiana as a trophy - which Christian Pulisic played his part in.

But those are a couple of glorified friendlies. No one will remember who won it in a year. This week, though, there are real-life trophies on the line, soccer that means something.

First, it's Pulisic's Milan in the Coppa Italia final. They have been better in the league of late, but are still unlikely to qualify for the Europa League by their own devices. But win Wednesday against Bologna, and they will not only lift a trophy of relative meaning but also secure European football.

It would be a solid one-two punch after a fairly miserable campaign. Milan probably go in as narrow favorites, but their Milan-ness dictates that they won't make it easy.

There's something far more meaningful - albeit admittedly less likely - for Crystal Palace. The club have treated their fans to a memorable FA Cup run, and the Eagles are one win away from securing a first major trophy in their history. The problem? Manchester City stand in the way.

This is a poor, beta version 2.0 of Pep Guardiola's City side, but Chris Richards and Palace are still massive underdogs for Saturday's match at Wembley. Then again, the cup can do magical things - or so we are told.

With two big games in a season that is otherwise spluttering to a close, GOAL US writers look at whether Americans can end the season with some silverware in the latest edition of... The Rondo.